Israeli doctors reveal Netanyahu’s heart problem only after implanting pacemaker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s current medical crisis reveals that he has suffered from an irregular heartbeat for years. It’s news to Israelis that their longest-serving prime minister has been dealing with a chronic health problem. The revelations come as mass protests roil Israel over the Netanyahu government’s contentious plan to pass a law Monday limiting judicial power. The belated disclosures have stoked anger over the misleading nature of information provided by authorities and helped to destabilize an already divisive Israeli government.

