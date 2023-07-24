Macron promotes French interests on a trip to South Pacific where US-China rivalry is intensifying

PARIS (AP) — The French president is heading to the South Pacific to make France’s voice heard in a region shaping up as a prime geopolitical battleground for China and the United States. President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and New Caledonia comes as French forces take part in massive U.S.-Australian-led military exercises in the region. France has troops, citizens and resources spread across its Pacific territories and wants to protect its own interests and project its power. Macron’s most strategically important stop is Papua New Guinea, which has seen growing Chinese influence and signed a new security cooperation pact with the U.S. in May.

