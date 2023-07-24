Man gets 12 years in prison for a shooting at a Texas school that injured 3 when he was a student

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher. The Tarrant County jury returned the sentence for Timothy Simpkins on Monday evening. Simpkins, who was convicted last week, had faced up to life in prison. He was 18 when he opened fire on Oct. 6, 2021, inside Timberview High School in Arlington during a fight with a 15-year-old student who was among those wounded. Taking the witness stand during the trial’s punishment phase, he said that he understood that what he did was wrong.

