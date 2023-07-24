Minivan strikes building, leaving roof sagging and turning much of its facade to pile of bricks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Police say a minivan has crashed into a building in Wisconsin, reducing its brick facade to a pile of bricks and leaving much of the roof sagging precariously. Officers called to the scene near the downtown of Green Bay late Sunday found the damaged minivan outside the building. Most of the building’s face was on the ground its roof sagging with exposed beams. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the driver, a 29-year-old Green Bay woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she was taken into custody along with a 27-year-old passenger. Police say the van bounced off the building and spun around, never entering the structure.

