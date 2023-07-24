Oklahoma Senate overrides GOP governor’s vetoes on Native American compacts
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate has overridden Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two bills that would extend existing agreements with Native American tribes for another year. The overrides Monday were the latest development in an ongoing dispute between Stitt and several Oklahoma-based tribes. The Republican governor wants to renegotiate tribal compacts on the sale of tobacco products and the issuance of motor vehicle tags by tribes. The two bills he vetoed would extend those compacts for another year. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat says he wants to give the governor more time to renegotiate the terms of the deal. Several tribal leaders praised the Senate for overriding the governor’s vetoes.