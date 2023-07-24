Philippine president vows to defend territory, announces amnesty for rebels in key speech

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized his administration’s resolve to defend the country’s territory through diplomacy in a key speech but did not mention China, with which it has had an escalating series of conflicts in the disputed South China Sea. Marcos also announced in his state-of-the-nation speech to Congress that he would offer an amnesty to armed insurgents and would crack down on smugglers and hoarders of agricultural products, whom he blamed for steep spikes in food prices. He also outlined reforms pursued by his administration to boost the economy following the coronavirus pandemic, citing last year’s 7.6% economic growth rate, which he said was the country’s highest in 46 years despite weak prospects worldwide.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.