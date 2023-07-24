Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary is charged with directing a terrorist organization

LONDON (AP) — High-profile British radical preacher Anjem Choudary has appeared in a London court, charged with leading a terrorist organization. The 56-year-old Choudary faces three counts under the Terrorism Act: directing a terrorist organization, membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for the group. Prosecutors say the charges relate to the group al-Muhajiroun, which was outlawed by the British government in 2010. Prosecutors say that it has since operated under the name the Islamic Thinkers Society. Choudary was charged alongside with Canadian national Khaled Hussein, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 17 and is charged with membership in a proscribed organization. Both men were ordered detained until a hearing early in August.

