Riverside County monitors the possibility of human cases of West Nile Virus

Last week, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District found infected mosquitoes in Palm Springs.

The main concern when a mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus is the potential spread to humans.

According to the Disease Control Branch with Riverside County, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in the county since 2022.

Thus far, the only confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in California is in Tulare County.

Although there are no confirmed cases in the local area, Riverside County is still keeping a watchful eye on potential human cases of West Nile Virus.

While the virus is not contagious, those who contract it could develop a fever, headaches and body aches. Severe cases could result in hospitalizations and even death.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that there are no verified treatments for the virus which is why Riverside County pushes preventative measures first.

“The question would be: did someone in their household or close contacts have mosquito exposure similar to theirs? So number one, contact a healthcare provider number two, look for sources that breed mosquitoes," said Barbara Cole, Head of Disease Control with Riverside County.

Tips to prevent mosquito bites include:

-Wearing EPA-approved repellents

-Staying indoors at dawn and dusk (when mosquitoes are most active)

-Checking for standing water in and around your home

-Cleaning water features like pools, bird baths and pools regularly

-Cover all gaps in doors, windows and walls to prevent mosquitoes from entering

If you suspect you have a mosquito problem in your home or neighborhood, you can call CVMVCD for an inspection and invasive treatments at (760) 342-8287 or you can submit a service request form online.