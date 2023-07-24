Treason, contempt, exposing secrets. Legal challenges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan keep growing
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by the country’s Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer’s murder last year. Also on Monday, the nation’s election oversight body demanded Khan’s arrest in a separate, contempt case in which he failed to show up for questioning. The developments are the latest in unprecedented legal imbroglios surrounding the former premier, now the country’s top opposition leader. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April last year, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, “terrorism” and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May.