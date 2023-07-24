UN chief urges Russia to revive grain deal with Ukraine, warning ‘the most vulnerable’ will suffer

ROME (AP) — The U.N. chief has urged Russia to resume the internationally brokered deal so that grain can be shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports during the war. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the appeal during a speech in Rome on Monday at the opening of a three-day food summit. Guterres said with the termination of the deal, “the most vulnerable will pay the highest price.” He told the gathering that there are already negative effects on global wheat and corn prices. He called Russia and Ukraine “essential to global food security.” The summit is reviewing progress and setbacks since the first food systems summit was held in 2021.

