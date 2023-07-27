Fierce winds cause panic on ferry that capsizes in Philippines, killing at least 26, officials say

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Authorities in the Philippines say a small ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds lashed the wooden vessel, and at least 26 people died. Forty 40 others were rescued in Laguna de Bay southeast of Manila after Thursday’s accident. The Princess Aya capsized when passengers moved to one side in panic as the vessel was battered by fierce wind shortly after departing for a nearby island. The coast guard says the incident happened just 150 feet off the shore, near the village of Kalinawan in Rizal province. Typhoon Doksuri has now blown away from the northern Philippines, , but monsoon rains and strong wind continue to pound many cities and towns.

