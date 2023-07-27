Fierce winds caused panic on ferry that capsized in Philippines, killing at least 26, officials say

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Authorities in the Philippines say a small ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds lashed the wooden vessel. At least 26 people died and 40 were rescued in Laguna de Bay southeast of Manila after Thursday’s accident. Rescuers were continuing the search of the waters where the Princess Aya capsized Thursday, but it’s not known if there are more victims or survivors to be found. The ferry capsized shortly after departing for a nearby island and was just 150 feet from shore, near the village of Kalinawan in Rizal province. Monsoon rains and strong winds continue to batter many cities and towns after Typhoon Doksuri blew away from the northern Philippines.

