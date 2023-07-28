4 die in fiery crash on interstate highway south of Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a fiery two-vehicle crash on an interstate highway south of Atlanta killed four people. Clayton County police say in a statement that the crash involved two vehicles on Interstate 75 around 1 a.m. Friday. One vehicle caught fire after flipping and ejecting two people. All of those killed were in the same vehicle, and three of them were siblings ranging in age from 12 to 21. Authorities are trying to identify the fourth victim. A dog in the vehicle was also killed. Traffic on the busy interstate was backed up for hours after the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.