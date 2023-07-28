Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is courting leaders from Africa at a summit, hailing the continent’s growing role in global affairs and offering to expand political and business ties. Putin addressed the two-day Russia-Africa summit that ends Friday. He said Moscow will closely analyze a peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have sought to pursue. Putin also reaffirmed his pledge that Russia will maintain steady supplies of grain and other agricultural products to the continent. Moscow’s recent withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine has fueled concerns of a global food crisis. Putin declared Thursday that Russia intends to ship up to 50,000 tons of grain aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and Central African Republic.

