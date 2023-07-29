8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say at least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an uncooled cargo van through northern Indiana. Lake Station, Indiana police said Thursday the dogs were among 18 shepherds traveling from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to a K-9 training facility in Michigan City, Indiana. The driver says the air conditioning in the cargo area failed. Police have described it as a “freak event” and not neglect nor cruelty. But a spokesperson at the Humane Society of Hobart says the driver did not produce required paperwork and that police have resisted her attempts to investigate, as authorized by local ordinance.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.