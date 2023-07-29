A small plane towing a banner lands in the ocean off a crowded New Hampshire beach; pilot unhurt

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities and visitors at a New Hampshire beach say a small plane towing a banner landed in the ocean nearby. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-18, landed about noon Saturday. Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno tells WMUR-TV that the pilot, who was the only person on board, was rescued by lifeguards and wasn’t hurt. The plane has since been pulled to shore and was sitting on the beach. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.