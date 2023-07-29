Housing boom in north Palm Desert raises concerns over lack of services

A massive housing development boom on the north side of Palm Desert is expected to bring up to 10,000 new residents.

With more than 1,000 new homes already completed and nearly 5,000 total expected to be built in the near future, concerns are mounting over the lack of necessary services and amenities to support the expanding community and a potential strain on the area.

"The growth is a good thing, and change is a good thing, but we need to get ahead of that growth," said Stephen Nelson, president of the Genesis HOA in north Palm Desert.

Examples of the ongoing development are apparent, including what Nelson said is a lack of community infrastructure. A lot near his home that was once promised to be local shops remains undeveloped, and he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere" along Gerald Ford Drive outside the community leaves pedestrians with a pathway that suddenly stops in the sand.

"We want a walkable area," Nelson said.

