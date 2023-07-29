Rangers get Scherzer from Mets in all-in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders, AP source says
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets. It’s an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the AL West. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery. Multiple reports say the Mets are getting one of the top Texas prospects in Luisangel Acuña. He’s the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr.