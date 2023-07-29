Russian investigators call children as witnesses against their mother accused of discrediting army

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother who is accused of “discrediting” the Russian army. Lidia Prudovskaya and her two children were summoned by investigators in the northern Russian region of Arkhangelsk to give testimony in the case, Russian news outlet Sota reported. Prudovskaya previously faced similar charges after sharing anti-war posts on social media platform in September 2022.

