Two-time Super Bowl champion RB Sony Michel retires early in Rams camp

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. McVay said they had a conversation on Saturday morning in which Michel informed the team of his decision.

The 28-year-old Michel was entering his sixth NFL season after a four-year college career at Georgia. He won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and he earned a second championship with the Rams three years later.

Michel spent last season as a backup with the Los Angeles Chargers before re-signing with the Rams. He was expected to be the primary backup to Cam Akers this season, but McVay said the Rams will now look to sign another veteran running back to join Akers and young players Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

Michel was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, and he scored the only touchdown in their 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 53. He rushed for at least 900 yards in each of his first two seasons with New England, and he added 845 yards for the Rams in the 2021 regular season.

Michel rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL