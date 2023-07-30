A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills 10 people and wounds more than 50

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded when a powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan. A senior police officer said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on Sunday on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion occurred. He said some of the wounded were taken the ths hospital in critical condition.

By ANWARULLAH KHAN and RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.