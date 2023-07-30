French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Thousands of supporters of the junta that took over Niger in a coup have marched through the streets of the capital, Niamey. They waved Russian flags, chanted the name of the Russian president and forcefully denounced the former colonial power, France. The Russian mercenary group Wagner is already operating in neighboring Mali, and Moscow would like to expand its influence in the region. Some leaders of the mutiny said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum because he wasn’t able to secure the nation against growing jihadi violence. But some analysts and Nigeriens say that’s a pretext for a takeover that’s more about internal power struggles.

