Officials say Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit over Russia’s war in August

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country. That’s what officials said Sunday. One official, speaking on condition of anonymity as no authorization had been given to publicly discuss the summit, says it will be held in Jeddah. The official adds Russia is not invited. Hours later, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the talks will be held in Saudi Arabia, without naming Jeddah as the location. The kingdom has not acknowledged the summit and has not responded to a request for comment.

By AAMER MADHANI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

