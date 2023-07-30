Rangers acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster move by surprise AL West leaders

The Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday against the White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas’ top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. New York said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

