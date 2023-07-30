Salvage crews begin towing a burning cargo ship to a new location off the Dutch coast as smoke eases

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Salvage crews have started towing a burning cargo ship loaded with thousands of new cars to a temporary anchorage location off the northern Dutch coast after smoke from the stricken vessel eased. On Saturday night, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management had said the Fremantle Highway was unlikely to be moved because of a southeasterly wind blowing smoke from the days-old fire over tugboats. But that has changed Sunday. The ship is being slowly towed by two tugs to a temporary anchor point north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland.

