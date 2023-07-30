Shooting at police facility in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula kills at least 4 officers, officials say

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Security and health officials say a shooting at a heavily fortified security facility in the restive part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has killed at least four police officers, including a senior officer. At least 21 other officers were wounded in the shooting Sunday at the National Security headquarters in el-Arish, the capital city of North Sinai province, they said. A list of casualties obtained by The Associated Press showed that some forces suffered from gunshots and others faced breathing difficulties from tear gas that was fired inside the facility. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no immediate comment from the Interior Ministry, which oversees the police.

