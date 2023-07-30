Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people were killed after shots rang out in a crowd in the home city of Florida’s flagship university. The Gainesville Police Department said police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, several blocks from the University of Florida campus, when they heard gunshots early Sunday. The department didn’t say how many people were shot but reported two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. The police department is seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

