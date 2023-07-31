Cyprus authorities free British man despite a 2-year prison sentence for killing his ailing wife

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A British man has been freed immediately after a Cyprus court sentenced him to two years in prison for killing his wife in their retirement home because he wanted to spare her the pain from her ailment. Defense lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou said Cyprus Prisons Department authorities tabulated the time 76-year-old David Hunter had already spent in custody since the December, 2021 killing and agreed to release him immediately. The court had earlier convicted Hunter of manslaughter after accepting testimony that his decision to suffocate his wife Janice was a made on the spur of the moment because he could no longer stand seeing her weeping in pain from a type of blood cancer she feared would develop into full-blown leukemia.

