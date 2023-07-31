EU leader warns Europe won’t tolerate aggression: ‘not in Ukraine, not in the Indo-Pacific’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that Europe will not tolerate aggression in Ukraine or in the Indo-Pacific as she renewed in a speech the EU’s recognition of a 2016 arbitration decision that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the disputed South China Sea. Von der Leyen spoke in a joint news conference Monday with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after holding talks in Manila that aimed to bolster trade, economic and security ties. The leaders announced the 27-nation bloc would resume negotiations with the Philippines for a free-trade agreement that stalled in 2017. She underscored the need for security cooperation by citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

