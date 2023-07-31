Police search for driver who intentionally hit 6 migrant workers. Injuries aren’t life-threatening
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina. Lincolnton Police say the workers were hit Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the motives of the driver are still under investigation. The victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. All were released late Sunday. Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.