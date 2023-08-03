Spotlight 29 hosts tribute to the late Tony Bennett

A show held at the Spotlight 29 Showroom on Thursday commemorated the life of Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday.

Carmen Romano portrayed Bennett in “Tony Bennett Through the Years” joined by Erika Moul as Lady Gaga.

"He just did his thing throughout the years, although his son had a lot to do with his resurgence through MTV, and then he hooked up with Lady Gaga and it's almost like he had another career again, so, his music will be around just for his voice. Frank Sinatra said 'For my money, Tony Bennett is the greatest singer out there today," Romano said.

Spotlight 29 Casino’s Taproom “Tony Bennett Day Menu” featuring some of his favorite foods and drinks.

Bennett died July 21 and the free event honored him as one of America’s greatest musical performers and legends.