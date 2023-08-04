Palm Springs leaders travel to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico to celebrate the sister-city signing agreement

A Palm Springs delegation is in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico to celebrate the second official signing of the sister-city agreement.

The non-profit "Palm Springs Sister City Committee" privately raised all funds for the four-day trip which aims to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two cities.

The Palm Springs delegation made a presentation today to local officials, business leaders and members of the press about opportunities in Palm Springs.

The Mexican delegation did the same back in February in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner spoke with Peter Daut shortly after the signing ceremony.

Peter asked, "Tell us about your trip to Mexico, and why it's important?"

"There's so many ex-pats from Palm Springs who live in San Miguel de Allende. and so the committee thought that this would be a great location. and because we have very similar tourism industries in both cities, we felt like it was a great opportunity to share our cultures, and create really strong ties," Garner answered.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

"What is it like down there, and what have you done so far?" Peter asked.

Garner answered, "The delegation has been attending lots of tours and events. they're learning more, doing some woodworking, and we're going to be going to several museums tomorrow. so it's just been really fun."

