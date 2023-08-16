Correction: Election Fraud Feud-Nevada story

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2023, about lawsuits in Nevada accusing Washoe County officials of voter fraud, The Associated Press erroneously reported Robert Beadles filed his latest lawsuit in state court in Reno before he was threatened with sanctions for filing a frivolous lawsuit in federal court. Beadles filed the new lawsuit in state court in Washoe County on Aug. 10 after he was threatened with sanctions on Aug. 8 and voluntarily withdrew the case in U.S. court in Reno on Aug. 9. AP also reported Beadles had not provided evidence of his claims. Beadles submitted documents as exhibits attached to an earlier lawsuit in state court that he says are evidence of wrongdoing. County lawyers say the exhibits fail to substantiate similar claims that have been dismissed.

