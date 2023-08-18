Joshua Tree National Park closes in response to incoming storm

As Hilary continues its way over to the Coachella Valley, Joshua Tree National Park is taking the necessary persuasions to prepare for what is to come.

With a flash flood warning issued in Joshua Tree from August 19th through August 21st. The National Park has made the decision to close its doors for the next 36 hours. This closure includes all hiking trails, campgrounds and backpacking. In addition, these surrounding streets; Queen Valley Road, Bighorn Pass Complex and Lost Horse Road will be shut down as well.

Joshua Tree National Park is warning all visitors to "reconsider their outdoor activities for the weekend, be prepared to turn around if you experience moving water on roadways and be alert for lightning."

For additional information about Joshua Tree National Park and their road and park conditions head to, www.nps.gov.