Preparing for Hilary: where you can get sandbags

With Hilary on its way to the Coachella Valley, heavy rains are being predicted to come this weekend.

One way experts are saying you can be prepared and protect your home is by using sandbags. With that, cities in the Coachella Valley are providing free empty sand bags and sand for pickup, all you need to do is bring your own shovel and assemble the sandbags yourself.

Palm Springs, empty sandbags are available for pick-up daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any of their five fire station locations, with sand being available in the pit behind Palm Springs City Hall. Fire Station 1, 277 N. Indian Avenue Fire Station 2, 300 N. El Cielo Fire Station 3, 590 E. Racquet Club Dr. Fire Station 4, 1300 La Verne Way Fire Station 5, 5800 Bolero Road Palm Spring City Hall, 3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way off Cielo Dr.



Desert Hot Springs, empty sandbags and sand are available for pick-up at fire station 37 until 5 p.m. Fire Station 37, 65958 Pierson Boulevard



Palm Desert, empty sandbags are available at all three of their fire stations, and sand is available at only fire station 67. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Fire Station 71, 73995 Country Club Dr. Fire Station 33, 44400 Town Center Way Fire Station 67, 73200 Mesa View Dr.



Indian Wells, empty sandbags and sand are available at fire station 55, with sand being available in the parking lot between the fire station and community garden. There is a limit of five bags per household. Fire Station 55, 44900 Eldorado Dr.



La Quinta, empty sandbags are available in two different locations; La Quinta City Hall until 5 p.m. and City Corporate Yard until 2 pm. Sand will be available outside the gate of City Corporate Yard as well as fire station 70 and 93. City Hall Main Lobby, 78495 Calle Tampico City Corporate Yard, 78106 Francis Hack Lane Fire Station 70, 54001 Madison St. Fire Station 93, 44555 Adams St.



Indio, empty sandbags are available today at four of their fire stations until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out, and sand will be available at the City Hall Parking lot. There is a limit of 10 bags per household. Fire Station 1, 46990 Jackson St. Fire Station 3, 46621 Madison St. Fire Station 4, 81-025 Avenue 40 Fire Station 5, 42-900 Golf Center Parkway Indio City Hall, 100 Civic Ctr Dr.



Coachella, empty sandbags are available for pick-up today until 4 p.m., at their senior center, and sand is available outside of the Corporate Yard. Coachella Senior Center, 1540 7th Street Corporate Yard, 53462 Enterprise Way



