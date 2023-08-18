RivCo’s Emergency Management Department issues warning for residents to prepare for storm

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department (EMD) is preparing itself for anything that can happen ahead of the storm expected over the weekend.

The department is also asking residents to help them, by preparing themselves as well.

With the anticipated storm, the county is expecting the potential for flooding, road closures, and outages. The department said it can't really pinpoint what will happen and where in the county, so it's best to be ready for anything.

Already EMD said it has begun homeless outreach, set up traffic and message signs in areas that are usually heavily impacted by water on the roadways, and is working alongside different local, state, and federal agencies to make sure there is a game plan.

Shane Reichardt, the Riverside County EMD Public Information Officer said preparedness is key. Reichardt said people should be able to sustain themselves if they happen to go without power, or can't get to the grocery store for any reason. People are also urged to keep their vehicle's gas tank at least half full, and a fully charged battery for electric vehicles.

Sandbags are available at Palm Springs Fire Departments and Cal Fire departments across Riverside County for anyone who needs them.

If you come across any road closures, officials are warning you to not pass the barricades and find an alternate route. Preparations for the storm are happening across multiple cities and the county.