IID implements Conserve Alert as Coachella Valley experiences triple-digit heat

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) issued a Conserve Alert through Tuesday night for Coachella Valley residents.

The alert is asking customers to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. To conserve energy customers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed, and use floor or ceiling fans if possible.

Conserve Alerts are issued when the electrical demand is high. IID said these steps help so the demand for power doesn't outstrip supply.

Cooling centers are available across the Coachella Valley for anyone who needs somewhere to cool off.