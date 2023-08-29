Skip to Content
News

IID implements Conserve Alert as Coachella Valley experiences triple-digit heat

By
Updated
today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:52 AM

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) issued a Conserve Alert through Tuesday night for Coachella Valley residents.

The alert is asking customers to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. To conserve energy customers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed, and use floor or ceiling fans if possible.

Conserve Alerts are issued when the electrical demand is high. IID said these steps help so the demand for power doesn't outstrip supply.

Cooling centers are available across the Coachella Valley for anyone who needs somewhere to cool off.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content