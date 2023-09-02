Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back.’ DeSantis rejects meeting with him

LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia’s impact across a swath of Florida before setting out on a walking tour of the city of Live Oak, which is recovering from the storm. Notably absent was any interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis suggested a meeting could hinder response efforts and did not accompany the Democratic president. Biden’s federal disaster chief says her team and the governor’s team “worked collectively” to agree on the area that Biden would visit. The mayor of Live Oak, east of the state capital of Tallahassee, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and “showing us that we’re important to you.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

