A massive wildfire in northeastern Greece is gradually abating, with over 700 firefighters deployed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters say a massive wildfire that decimated vast tracts of forest in northeastern Greece over 17 days is gradually abating, although hundreds of firefighters are still tackling pockets that continue to burn. Reinforcements were sent over the weekend to battle the wildfire in the Evros region near the border with Turkey, bringing the total number of firefighters to 741. The blaze has been blamed for the deaths of 20 people, all believed to have been migrants who had recently crossed the border. The fire burned more than 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) of land by Sunday, making it the largest single blaze to hit an EU country since records began in 2000.

