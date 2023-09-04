Nigeria mulls G20 bloc membership as president heads to India to attend summit

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is traveling to India for the annual G20 summit in New Delhi. The visit comes as Nigeria considers whether to join the group of the world’s strongest economies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a special invitation to Tinubu and said consultations are underway to weight the benefits of adding the West African nation to its ranks. Nigeria has the highest GDP in Africa but recent reforms by the newly elected President Tinubu have drawn popular criticism and caused a drop in the value of the naira, Nigeria’s currency.

