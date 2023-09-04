Palm Springs Police Department outlines wash closure protocols after fatal three-car collision on Gene Autry

News Channel 3 reported yesterday that low visibility caused by wind and sand led to a three-car crash on North Gene Autry Trail at the wash.

It happened just before 3 p.m.

Palm Springs Police Department responded to the accident, where three people died and others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

We spoke with Lt. Gustavo Araiza about the collision, and why the conditions at the wash may have been dangerous for drivers.

Lt. Araiza outlined the protocol when it comes to the closing the wash areas.

