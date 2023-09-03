Skip to Content
Top Stories

Three dead following car crash in Palm Springs due to dusty conditions

PSPD
By
New
Published 7:53 PM

Three people died in a car crash due to dusty conditions in Palm Springs Sunday afternoon.

Palm Springs Police responded to the three-car crash on North Gene Autry Trial at the wash just before 3 p.m. Officials closed Gene Autry at the wash until further notice.

The department said the other people involved in the crash only sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Courtesy: PSPD

Police said the crash was caused by high winds that kicked up sand, severely reducing visibility in the area.

Currently, police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected of contributing to the accident.

The Palm Springs Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the incident.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content