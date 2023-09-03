Three dead following car crash in Palm Springs due to dusty conditions

Three people died in a car crash due to dusty conditions in Palm Springs Sunday afternoon.

Palm Springs Police responded to the three-car crash on North Gene Autry Trial at the wash just before 3 p.m. Officials closed Gene Autry at the wash until further notice.

The department said the other people involved in the crash only sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Courtesy: PSPD

Police said the crash was caused by high winds that kicked up sand, severely reducing visibility in the area.

Currently, police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected of contributing to the accident.

The Palm Springs Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the incident.