“They haven’t been forgotten about,” local business owner donates meals to storm victims

Residents continue clean-up efforts in the Panorama neighborhood of Cathedral City following Tropical Storm Hilary, and other members of the community continue to show their support for those in need.

Today, Mar-Vet Fire Protection donated a Spaghetti lunch with all the trimmings to residents and workers as a token of their appreciation and support.

"I want to be able to get myself out there in hopes that other people can come together and we could just strengthen our community," said Raquel Gomez, Owner of Mar-Vet Fire Protection.

Gomez, a Desert Hot Springs resident, said she couldn't believe the devastation left behind in some neighborhoods and is hopeful valuable lessons were learned from that experience that can be applied in the future.

She has plans to organize additional events to offer a helping hand to residents who have a long road to recovery when it comes to flood damage and repairs.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.