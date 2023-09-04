TODEC works to help East Valley residents impacted by storm

The Training Occupational Development Educating Communities Legal Center (TODEC) in Coachella has been trying to help as many East Valley residents as it can after Tropical Storm Hilary.

For Glady's Barnachia, tragedy struck not once when Tropical Storm Hilary flooded her Thermal trailer, but twice when a fire tore through it just a few days later.

Barnachia lives with her four children and works in the fields to help support her family. While her trailer experienced flooding from the storm, the fire is what completely demolished it and left the family with nothing. Everything the family owned that was in the trailer is now gone.

Since then, TODEC has been helping Barnachia get back on her feet with money and food donations. She is currently not working, staying with a family member, and trying to repair her home.

Barnachia said TODEC has been a huge help since the turn of events.

After the storm, TODEC's Civic Engagement Coordinator, Ismael Cruz, said several East Valley residents have needed assistance. TODEC's focus right now is helping those who need it.

The center is asking for people to help with monetary donations that are being given directly to the families.

Cruz said money is easier to give them because it is flexible for them to use where it is needed, whether it's for food or home repairs.

To donate or find out how else you can help, you can call TODEC and speak with someone at 760-698-8787.