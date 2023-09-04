Valley-Wide Employment Expo returns on Sept. 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

The Valley-Wide Employment Expo returns on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The in-person hiring event takes place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway in Indio.

It's an opportunity for job seekers to find their next career path in the Coachella Valley and for local businesses to find qualified and talented job candidates. The Expo, now in its 28th year, brings approximately 100 employers and hundreds of job seekers.

"Whether you're a job seeker or an employer, this expo is the perfect opportunity to connect with a diverse range of companies and explore potential career paths," organizers write. "With a wide range of industries represented, you'll have the chance to network, attend informative workshops, and discover employment opportunities that align with your interests and skills. "

For more information, including registration and transportation, visit DesertJobExpo.com.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4:00 p.m. for an in-depth interview with Stephanie Adams, the Deputy Director of Workforce Development for Riverside County.