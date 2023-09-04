Vice President Harris will face doubts and dysfunction at the Southeast Asian nations summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has left Washington for Indonesia, where she’ll attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. President Joe Biden decided to skip the event. The White House says Harris will demonstrate American commitment to Southeast Asia on her fourth trip to Asia since taking office. Harris’ plane left Washington on Monday morning. Southeast Asia has been a focal point of competition between the United States and China. The summit is not expected to resolve longstanding issues such as the military coup in Myanmar or territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

