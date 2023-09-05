Austrian security officials say they’ve broken up a terror cell suspected of links to Islamic State

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian security officials say they have broken up a suspected terror cell linked to the Islamic State group that consisted of nine young men and one woman. One suspect has been detained. The suspects, who are aged between 15 and 23 and live near the city of Linz in northern Austria, allegedly “have been recruiting for the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) and its criminal activities for a long time,” Austria’s domestic intelligence service DSN said in a statement Tuesday. The identities of the suspects were not given in line with Austrian privacy rules, but Austria’s APA news agency reported that the suspects are from Austria, Turkey, Iraq, Russia and Croatia or are stateless.

