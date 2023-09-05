Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19. Novak Djokovic makes it to his 13th

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. She eliminated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on a steamy afternoon. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001. This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff. Her best Grand Slam showing so far was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year. She will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova or No. 30 Sorana Cirstea next. Novak Djokovic reached his record 47th major semifinal with a straight-set win against Taylor Fritz

