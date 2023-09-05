Jury selection begins in contempt case against ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the case against former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who’s charged with contempt of Congress. Navarro refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the attack of Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is a former economics professor who served as a White House staffer under then-President Donald Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of 2020 mass voter fraud. Navarro has said he couldn’t cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee because Trump invoked executive privilege, though a judge found that isn’t a defense against the charges. Navarro’s trial is expected to last through the end of the week.

