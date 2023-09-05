Millennial Money: How to budget with a fluctuating income

Freelancers, service workers, people who work seasonal jobs and those who earn money based on tips, royalties or commissions often experience fluctuating income during a month, season or year. These kinds of workers can adjust their budget for leaner times as well as create a robust savings plan for current expenses and the future. The first step is to begin tracking income and expenses, so these workers will have a better idea of how much they need to save for an emergency fund as well as regular costs such as retirement and insurance.

